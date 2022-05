Less than 24 hours after a racist gunman drove to Buffalo to kill as many Black people as he could, a gunmen entered True Bethel Church where NY Governor Kathy Hochul, the state Attorney General and a host of state and city officials were attending. Security was able to apprehend the gunmen in the lobby of the church and he never appears in the livestream. Bishop Darius Pridgen is giving his sermon when the commotion breaks out around the 22 minute mark

We will update as this story develops.