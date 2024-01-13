You may or may not agree that climate change is real, but mother nature is certainly having an interesting effect on many things we normally take for granted. It turns out that the entire world had the hottest year on record and there have been many negative results from floods, forest fires and more. Now, sports fans are feeling the effects, and many aren’t happy with how the NFL is handling it.

So today the NFL has decided to postpone the Buffalo-Steelers game which was scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) at 1pm until 4:30pm on Monday due to likely blizzard conditions in Buffalo. Huh? I thought that was to be expected in Buffalo. Could it be that the broadcast might be bad with lots of snow falling spoiling it for the fans watching on TV? But what about the ticket holders who might have to be at work on Monday? Or who flew in to watch the game and have tickets to leave on Monday morning?

Tonight’s Miami @ Kansas City 8pm game is coming along with temperatures and wind estimated by the National Weather Service to produce a wind chill factor between -15 and -35 degrees, but that game has not been rescheduled. Many believe that fans out in that kind of extreme temperatures, mixed with the level of alcohol usually consumed at games could have really bad consequences. Like fans who have their teams name written on their bodies deciding its smart to take off coats and shirts to show it to the camera. Or even those who just don’t dress properly for two to three hours of tailgating followed by a 3 1/2-hour game.

Social media is full of pro and con opinions about bout both of these games. What do you think?