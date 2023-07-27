Idris Elba has probably played a number of roles where he’s had to protect himself from danger, but one time he had to protect himself in real life.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Elba talked about an incident where he was held at gunpoint trying to protect a gunman’s girlfriend.

“I nearly lost my f—ing life after attempting to stop a man who was threatening his girlfriend outside a club, Elba said. “A guy [was] … screaming in her face, ‘I’ll f—ing kill you’ and so on. I come around and go, ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?’ ”

The next thing that happened could’ve changed Elba’s life forever.

“He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes ‘You talking about my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her,” Elba said. “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that. Consequences, man.’ ”

Elba didn’t give any more details about the altercation, but he was lucky that day because things could have taken a deadly turn.