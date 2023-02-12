Idris Elba slammed by John Boyega and fans for disavowing ‘Black’ actor

Boyega and a number of detractors believe Elba should focus on the people who put Blacks in a ‘box’
Hollywood heartthrob Idris Elba is getting a gust of pushback for his declaration earlier in the week that he no longer wants to be considered a “Black actor” because it puts him “in a box.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega, a fellow British actor, took Elba to task for his stance along with a number of Elba’s detractors for sharing the following sentiment:


“I didn’t become an actor because I didn’t see Black people doing it and I wanted to change that,” Elba explained to Esquire UK. “I did it because I thought that’s a great profession and I could do a good job at it. As you get up the ladder, you get asked what it’s like to be the first Black to do this or that. Well, it’s the same as it would be if I were White. It’s the first time for me. I don’t want to be the first Black. I’m the first Idris,” he said.

After being pelted by critics for his word choice and perspective, Elba came back on social media to defend himself, saying that he is proud to be Black, but doesn’t want that characteristic defining him in Hollywood.


Boyega, an unapologetically pro-Black actor who also starred in Viola Davis’ The Woman King, said that since Blacks aren’t the ones putting themselves in a box, then the focus should be on those who are responsible for starting and perpetuating this unfair treatment.

Other critics concurred with Boyega’s sentiments and pointed out, for example, that despite Elba’s supreme qualifications, he has not been given the James Bond role yet because of one reason – he is Black.

