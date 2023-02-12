Idris Elba slammed by John Boyega and fans for disavowing ‘Black’ actor

Hollywood heartthrob Idris Elba is getting a gust of pushback for his declaration earlier in the week that he no longer wants to be considered a “Black actor” because it puts him “in a box.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega, a fellow British actor, took Elba to task for his stance along with a number of Elba’s detractors for sharing the following sentiment:

“I didn’t become an actor because I didn’t see Black people doing it and I wanted to change that,” Elba explained to Esquire UK. “I did it because I thought that’s a great profession and I could do a good job at it. As you get up the ladder, you get asked what it’s like to be the first Black to do this or that. Well, it’s the same as it would be if I were White. It’s the first time for me. I don’t want to be the first Black. I’m the first Idris,” he said.

After being pelted by critics for his word choice and perspective, Elba came back on social media to defend himself, saying that he is proud to be Black, but doesn’t want that characteristic defining him in Hollywood.

There isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect' ,they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie? — Idris Elba (@idriselba) February 11, 2023

Boyega, an unapologetically pro-Black actor who also starred in Viola Davis’ The Woman King, said that since Blacks aren’t the ones putting themselves in a box, then the focus should be on those who are responsible for starting and perpetuating this unfair treatment.

I think we should fixate on who is typecasting and putting actors in boxes because of this. Not on making weird adjustments for them. We continuously focus on what we have to do so they don't do this or that. Very worrying. We BLACK and that's that. https://t.co/E0sBLJOBIR — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) February 10, 2023

Other critics concurred with Boyega’s sentiments and pointed out, for example, that despite Elba’s supreme qualifications, he has not been given the James Bond role yet because of one reason – he is Black.

But if Idris Elba wasn’t a “Black Actor”, they would have given him the role of James Bond by now …. Him saying he’s no longer a black actor doesn’t mean that his industry has stopped seeing him as such. It more sensible to tackle the issues head on. Than deny his blackness — Temitayo the Optimist ✨ (@Temitayomab) February 11, 2023

John Boyega quote got me thinking again cuz I remember when MBJ was in that “I am not black actor, I’m an actor”. Didn’t want to be put in the same category as Will and Denzel but more like Leo, Tom and Tom & them. I wonder if at 36 he has changed his mind. — 💙 (@anydamnways) February 10, 2023

His statements are pretty damning… it’s the tolerance instead of celebration, colorblindness instead color inclusive argument. Removing your racial distinction doesn’t make folks less racist towards you. Removing racial distinction just makes bigots more comfortable. — Uh uh; But How Do It Free Us? Sanchez (@maracharese) February 10, 2023

@JohnBoyega >>>>> As Toni demonstrated on numerous occasions, it is so important to turn racism back on those who perpetuate it. It results in racism being less of a distraction for us and more of a problem for who practices it, as it should. pic.twitter.com/iUGZgs9KCV https://t.co/lA5a2PmZMI — Your Fairy Godfather! (@williampj_) February 11, 2023