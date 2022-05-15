Lori Harvey ripped by fans after posting her weight-loss strategy (video)

Socialite Lori Harvey is being pummeled with hate on social media after she published her stringent weight-loss diet that many fans called unhealthy, fake and unsafe.

The stepdaughter of legendary comedian Steve Harvey normally doesn’t say much on social media, and this may make the 25-year-old Instagram star retreat even further from the public. That’s because many fans begged Harvey to reveal her successful weight-loss and workout strategy that enabled her to lose weight quickly. Yet, after Lori Harvey obliged her followers on TikTok by revealing her strict regimen, she was trounced on Twitter.

“When Mike (Michael B. Jordan) and I got together, I gained about 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible,” Harvey said while pushing her luxury whip through greater Los Angeles.

“None of my clothes fit, it was just not okay! So, I’ve been consistently doing pilates for the last year – I’ve done it for a few years but I’ve been really consistent the last year – and when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like 5 to 6 times a week, and I think for the first month and a half I did two [workouts] a day,” Harvey continued.

Starting to think I will never have lori harvey’s body… pic.twitter.com/NLonJylmwN — TAMMIE TECLEMARIAM (@tammieetc) May 14, 2022

Harvey told her followers that she also put herself into a calorie deficit by “consuming like 1,200 calories in a day maximum” and subsisting on mostly “meat and vegetables with minimal carbs.”

“I had this sprint interval circuit that I would do, so I would do pilates in the morning, and then I would leave there and directly go to the gym and hop on the treadmill for 30 minutes … or I also like to do a hike, or I would go run the stairs, just some type of cardio – that’s how you drop,” Harvey continued in the video.

Harvey implored her viewers to be aware that “pilates alone is not gonna make you lose weight, it’s just gonna give you long, lean muscles.”

Despite her warning, some fans ripped Harvey for being tone-deaf and for having “fat-phobia.”

Many other fans, however, came to Harvey’s defense en masse and denounced social media as a hotbed for mean-spiritedness and jealousy. Supporters said many are envious of Harvey who has never had to work in her life due to her famous family and multimillionaire boyfriends.

Y’all: Lori, drop the routine sis! 😍 *Lori drops said routine* Y’all (outraged): she doesn’t have a job. she’s so tone deaf. she doesn’t live a real life. Are y’all okay? You asked and #LoriHarvey delivered. KMT. 😔 — Bianca 🏁 (@beeeebops) May 14, 2022

2 weeks ago people were SCREAMING for Lori Harvey to "drop the routine sis."

Lori drops the routine and now everyone's mad and saying she has an eating disorder 🤣🤣🤣 — NotLizBrody (@NotLizBrody) May 14, 2022

Y'all asked Lori Harvey how she maintains her shape, she answered and now y'all are upset at the answer. I see why she doesn't say much lol — 285 Slim (@SlimHeroics) May 14, 2022

Imma piss some of y’all off but idc…Lori Harvey can do this because she doesn’t have a job. She lives a life of leisure and luxury of course she has the time to dedicate to do this. https://t.co/zQQZ7uGgKg — KavMon (@kavionmontes) May 14, 2022

Y'all asked Lori Harvey how she maintains her shape, she answered and now y'all are upset at the answer. I see why she doesn't say much lol — 285 Slim (@SlimHeroics) May 14, 2022