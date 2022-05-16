Atlanta Dream rookie Rhyne Howard makes WNBA history

Atlanta Dream rookie guard Rhyne Howard is making WNBA history.

The No. 1 pick out of Kentucky has led the Dream to a 3-1 record, and capped the week off with scoring a league-season high of 33 points in an 85-79 win against the Indiana Fever. With the week, she has been named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson earned the honor for the Western Conference.

Howard became the first rookie to win the honor since Tamika Catchings in 2002, and the first Dream rookie to ever win the award. She has scored 83 points in her first four games, the sixth rookie in WNBA history to score at least 80 points in such a span, according to the Dream.

“Congratulations, that’s awesome,” Dream head coach Tanisha Wright said in a social media video. “It contributes to what you’ve been doing, the work you’ve been putting in and so, we’re excited for you. Good job, Rhyne. Job well done,” she said.

Before the season, Howard signed with Michael Jordan’s Jordan Brand. It’s the same brand her greatest player of all time, Maya Moore, signed with during her playing career.