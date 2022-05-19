Rihanna gives birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s 1st child

Rihanna has given birth to her baby boy.

This is the first child for both Robyn Rihanna Fenty, 34, and A$AP Rocky, aka Rakim Mayers, 33, TMZ reports.

The couple announced back in January 2022 that they were expecting in conjunction with a photo shoot they had scheduled in the Manhattan borough of New York. The entertainment power couple has been dating since early 2020 but did not go public with their burgeoning romance until November of that same year.

The “Everyday” rapper told GQ magazine that he was very excited to become a first-time dad and predicted he was going to be great in the role.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad,” he told the magazine. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna, on the hand, jokingly told Elle magazine that she’ll be a “psycho” mom.

“I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it,” RiRi said.

The “Umbrella” singer has stunted in stunning outfits while showing off her growing baby bump over the past several months and thoroughly enjoyed the journey to motherhood. But the pregnancy was not entirely without drama.

Back in April 2022, Rocky was arrested as soon as he touched down at the Los Angeles International Airport as they returned from Rihanna’s home country of Barbados. The Los Angeles Police Department told the media that Rocky was wanted for allegedly firing a shot at a man following a dispute. The man managed to get away with only a graze to his hand.