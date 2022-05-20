Search
Black pastor found in car; suspect arrested

By Malik Brown | May 20, 2022
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Bjoern Wylezich

On the night of May 19, DeKalb County police found 57-year-old Marita Harrell stabbed to death.

Harrell was reportedly stabbed at a residence in the 1300 block of Panola Road, and was transported to the 1600 block of Coffee Road, where her body was found in a vehicle by police.


Police arrested a suspect the same day, and  that person is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

Harrell was identified on the church website of Connections at Metropolitan UMC as the pastor. The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church sent out a tweet on the night of May 19, paying respects to the pastor.


 

In her bio on the Connections at Metropolitan website, it says that Harrell lived in Atlanta for more than 30 years. She was married for 27 years and had two daughters, ages 5 and 18.

