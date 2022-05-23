Grammy-nominated singer Diviniti excited to deejay at Detroit Diaspora Day Party

Diviniti is Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, but on May 29, she’ll be putting on a different hat – that of DJ.

The multifaceted artist will be one of six DJs scheduled to perform at the Detroit Diaspora Day Party is King at The Irwin House in the LaSalle Garden District from noon to 10 p.m. Recently, Diviniti sat with rolling out to discuss her career and DJ’ing at the event.

What are you looking forward to at this event?

The vibe and the energy at the diaspora events are [that] it’s just always on point. And since we haven’t been able to gather together at this event for the past few years, I just know that everything is going to be off the chain. The music, the people, the love, it’s just going to be a great event.

Where did your initial interest in music stem from?

I started playing classical violin when I was about five years old, so I grew up in a musical family. I’m the youngest of six. All of my siblings played instruments. My parents are very active in the church with the choir. My dad was a jazz saxophone player and vocalist, so music is just in me. It’s just what I do so, I started playing violin at a very early age, I was instrumental in helping to create a gospel choir in my high school.

My first record was released in 2004, so in some kind of way I’m going to have music involved in my life. Whether I’m singing it, playing it or I’m listening to it – music is just a part of who I am.

How does it feel to be a Grammy nominee?

It’s a good feeling, it’s a really good feeling. It’s something I have to remind myself of from time to time. It’s something that gives you a little bit of a separation from the rest of just being nominated, and it was such an honor especially to be nominated as being a part of Louie Vega’s album, who is a legend within himself, so to be a Grammy-nominated artist is really a privilege.

On DJ sets, there’s a balance of playing what you like, which may sound weirder to some people and playing the hits. How do you gauge that balance during a set?

The diaspora event, you’re going to hear some of everything from afrobeat to jazz to house to some gospel … and it’s all good. So I think I have gotten a bit of a balance between what people know, [and] what they don’t know, but what I like is sharing music. I know you probably don’t know, but I think you’ll love [it]/ I think you can always expect a little twist or something new when I play.