Durand Bernarr is a true musical treasure.

He’s one of his generation’s best vocalists and most charismatic artists. Now, he’s going on the road for the “Rollin’ With The Homies Skate Experience,” where he’s hitting six cities to host skate parties he’ll be DJ’ing for. The tour began on July 6 in Dallas at Broadway Skateland.

(Full tour dates can be found here.)

Ahead of the tour, Bernarr spoke to rolling out at the 2024 BET Awards about his career and wide-ranging talent.

What’s more information about this tour you’re going on?

Yes, we’re about to go on tour, a skating experience, “Rollin’ With The Homies.” I’m going to be teaching folks how to just roll into their purpose properly because I’m going to be on the ones and twos under the moniker DJ TBD aka Bra Coley, no relation to the late great Daryl Coley.

So you’re not singing?

No, this is not a performance. I need folks to read the fine print. Knowledge is power. Reading is fundamental.

For Black Music Month, NPR hosted a lot of Tiny Desks for Black artists. With you having one of the more iconic Tiny Desks–

–The best Tiny Desk ever.

Not that there aren’t phenomenal, extraordinary candidates who were before and after me. It’s just that someone had to have the title as the best, and that’s where I rest.

Amen.

Jarrett Billups, ladies and gentlemen 🤣🤭 pic.twitter.com/ewQt7q9Ipb — Homo Spirit Activate! (@durandbernarr) August 30, 2023

You’re also one of the best tweeters ever.

I don’t know. There are a few other folks who get the tweets, but I try to stay in the groove of everything.

What are you looking forward to most tonight?

Honestly, the memes.

I wonder if I’m going to get caught being meme’d. That’ll be fun.