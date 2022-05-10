Detroit’s ‘Day Party is King’ to take place on city’s most musical boulevard

On the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend (arguably the biggest music weekend in Detroit), the Detroit Diaspora: Day Party is King event will occur at the Irwin House Gallery, on West Grand Boulevard (inarguably the city’s most musical avenue). It will highlight a line-up of exquisite music selectors and will feature electronic music that fits the mode of dance music most popular in the city during this holiday weekend, and much more. The traversing sounds, including Techno, House, Afro Beat, Hip Hop, Soul, Bossa Nova, Hip Hop, Amapiano, and more, will take music lovers on a global journey.

The event will pay tribute to two Detroit cultural pioneers—Zana Smith of Spectacles Boutique, and internationally renowned musician – Amp Fiddler. Boxed sit-down dinners will be prepared by popular Chef Nik R. Cole of Fried Chicken & Caviar.

The afternoon will also include face painting by Ifoma Stubbs and Tre Marcel and feature the sale of works and wares offered by Detroit local vendors and artisans. Inside the gallery, Urban Organic presents the original work of artists Onzie Norman and Yolanda Nichelle alongside Irwin House Gallery’s current exhibit, RE-FRAME, featuring the work of Quadre Curry.

Event co-organizer, Drake Phifer says, “It’s great to be able to produce this event in order to shine light on the life works of some two individuals who literally represent in many people’s eyes, the soul of Detroit. We are also very happy to have this event because it allows us to to bring attention to yet another arts and cultural space in the city that is already having a positive, reverberating impact. This place represents the culture. The culture of the city.”

Featured DJs include Marilyn Griffin, Drake Phifer, DJ Righteous, Vernon English, Duane Powell of Chicago, and Detroit-based house music chanteuse, Divinti. The event takes place on Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 12noon – 10 pm at The Irwin House located at 2531 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48208. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Miracles Foundation, a non-profit that raises funds for educational, performing art and humanitarian scholarships and grants. Tickets may be purchased online at urban-organic.net or on eventbrite.com For questions or to inquire about vending call 313-986-2975