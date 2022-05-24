DJ Righteous breaks down favorite albums and current Detroit music scene

DJ Righteous is obsessed over the culture of music. He has an album collection that spans in the thousands.

On May 29, Righteous is a performer and co-organizer of the fourth annual Detroit Diaspora Day Party Is King at The Irwin House from noon to 10 p.m. He recently spoke to rolling out about the event.

What should people expect from the diaspora day party?

This is our fourth annual event on Detroit Diaspora Day Party Is King and we got some special things in store this year. We’re actually giving out awards to to Detroit pillars, one is Zana Smith of Spectacles clothing store. She’s been a pillar in the community for over 40 years; and also Amp Fiddler, who’s an internationally-renowned musician; and also one of the special treats we have is Diviniti, who is a local Detroit house music singer and she’s actually going to be deejaying, so that’s going to be a treat itself. We’re really looking forward to it and with everything happening post-COVID, we’re just excited to get get back rolling again.

You said you have 5,000 to 6,000 pieces, what are your top five favorite albums?

Ever? Of any genre?

Ever. And then name your top five list for hip-hop.

The Songs in the Key of Life is in it, Innovisions is in it, One for All by Brand Nubian. That one got me through Desert Storm, and also Tribe Called Quest, any one of those first three albums. Classic.

You’ve got Tribe in your top five albums of all music?

All music? Um, not all music. Off the Wall is definitely in my top five.

So you have Off the Wall over Thriller.

I have Off the Wall over Thriller. Absolutely. Quincy Jones was just genius on that Off the Wall album, man.

Jill Scott’s first album is on there, that’s a great one.

What about hip-hop?

Brand Nubian’s first album is on there, Illadelph Halflife is on there, Hard to Earn by Gang Starr is on there, Low End Theory by Tribe is on there, Midnight Marauders is on there. I love that album.

So you’ve got two Tribe albums in the top five?

Yeah. For me, man.

So no Illmatic or Miseducation of Lauryn Hill?

Listen, man. You put me on the spot.

What do you think of the renaissance Detroit and the Midwest are currently having musically?

Detroit is called the Renaissance City, that’s one of its monikers. With me being a transplant, I’ve been able to harness my gifts and my skills here in the Renaissance City. So I’ll be at the renaissance, albeit through poetry, as well as a DJ in this Renaissance City. To see Detroit back, it’s such a fervor going on right now and anticipation, and it’s great to be a part of it.