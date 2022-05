Perched on her seat with the look and demeanor of Egyptian queen Nefertiti, “trumpetiste” Tiffany Goode ushers us into her latest jazz album which pops like beautiful sparklers on a July summer evening. With her album, 1217, she uses her trumpet to fuse jazz with house, funk and ’80s disco/R&B music, punctuated by the hits “333 Dreams,” “Get On My Level,” and “Funk Strut.”