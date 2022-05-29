Sha’Carri Richardson’s ex-girlfriend admits beating her

The ex-girlfriend of Olympic star Sha’Carri Richardson has admitted that she laid hands on the track and field sprinter during their volatile relationship.

However, Jamaican-born athlete Janeek Brown is now saying Richardson chose not to press charges against her because she thinks her former flame wants to exploit the abuse as part of a clout-chasing agenda.

Earlier in May 2020, Richardson revealed to her 2.1 million Instagram followers that she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she is trying to heal from the toxicity of the romance as well as the ensuing homophobia. But fans did not know the identity of her abuser until now.

Following Richardson’s revelation, Brown came out on her own to confirm Richardson’s account of abuse and that the relationship was very “toxic.”

“I was abusive once that there’s physical evidence of, and we moved on, and even after then I was trying to move on from that. We still got nowhere,” Brown remarked about the two-year relationship, according to The Neighborhood Talk.

Brown said their romance spiraled because of some internal struggles she was dealing with.

“We just keep on fighting, blaming each other and the regular relationship problems,” Brown continued. “Yeah, I was going through something — I was finding myself, that’s why I am coming to social media. … So yeah, it’s a transformation; I’m going to find myself now. I may look different now.”

Brown actually encouraged Richardson to press charges against her and openly wondered why Richardson chose to talk publicly about that time in her life instead.

Richardson has yet to respond to Brown’s accusations and allegations.