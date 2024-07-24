Snoop Dogg will carry torch ahead of Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg has shown throughout his career that he’s more than a rapper, and for the Paris Olympics, he’ll be carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremony.

Dogg will carry the Olympic torch through the neighborhood of Saint-Denis in Paris on July 26. French actor Letitia Casta and rapper MC Solaar, along with others, will join the rapper.

Dog shared the news on his Instagram, posting the story from Rolling Stone.

“U gots to do it!! Will u be watchin?? #FollowTheDogg #ParisOlympics,” his caption said.

U ready? 🥇 Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg 👊🏿🔥 pic.twitter.com/OOIo2DRZSC — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 23, 2024

Not only will Dogg be carrying the torch, but he’ll serve as a special NBC Olympics correspondent with Mike Tirico. Dogg will meet some of the athletes and their friends and families, as well as explore city landmarks.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop said earlier this year. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions — and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix.”

“It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked,” the rap legend continued. “Let’s elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition and may the best shine like gold.”