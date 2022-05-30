Black rodeo owner Cloves Campbell Jr. brought excitement to Nashville

On May 28, 2022, Nashville, Tennessee, hosted the Black Rodeo at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Many people came out to show support for the Black cowboys and cowgirls, and also learned some history as well.

The rodeo featured events such as steer wrestling, tie-down roping, relay racing, ladies barrel racing, ladies steer undercoating, bull riding, and ranch bronc. This was Nashville’s first time hosting a Black rodeo, and the event will travel to other cities across the United States throughout the summer.

Cloves Campbell Jr., Arizona’s Black Rodeo owner, spoke with rolling out about his role and excitement about the show.

What went into promoting the Black rodeo in Tennessee?

Getting back from COVID, it was an easy fix. People wanted to do something, so we brought them something to do. You see people coming out from all over the city to check out this Black rodeo in Nashville. We’re just happy to be a part of Nashville and bringing it back for another year.

How did it feel seeing everybody come out to support the rodeo?

It feels good. This was our first time here, but we enjoyed the opportunity. Nashville has embraced us. [The] Tennessee Tribune is the Black newspaper here, and we’re real close with them, so it’s all family.

What’s next for the Black rodeo?

We’re going to Okmulgee, Oklahoma; and then we’re coming back and going over to Jacksonville, Florida. We’re going to come back around and go down to Bakersfield, California; then to Scottsdale, Arizona, in September. We’re going to be moving all summer.

What would you tell somebody that has never experienced a Black rodeo before?

Come check out the Black rodeo. It’s about history and it’s about education. We got Black cowboys, Black cowgirls, and we even have Black horses.