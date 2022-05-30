Nia Long celebrates her fiancé, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, reaching NBA Finals

Actress Nia Long and fans erupted in jubilation after her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, won the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, May 29, 2022, to earn a spot in the NBA championship series.

Udoka, who transformed the Celtics in less than six months after they were languishing below mediocrity in January with a 21-23 record, will lead the Boston Celtics into the Finals against Steph Curry and the rested Golden State Warriors. The series will begin on June 2.

After the Celtics barely survived a late, furious comeback by the Miami Heat, Long busted out in a spontaneous gymnastics routine during a blissful celebration on Sunday evening.

Like my coach is Nia Long’s man! We just can’t help but win! https://t.co/AXGjob7YaR — Meezy da 🐞 (@meezy3000) May 30, 2022

Fans are marveling over Udoka’s fantastic fortunes of late. He reinvigorated the moribund Celtics in his first season as head coach. Also, he and the long-beloved and modelesque Long have been going strong after more than a decade together.

Udoka and Long met in 2010 while he was an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs for whom he played prior to being added to their coaching ranks. Although the two were engaged in 2015, Long indicated to the media that they have no plans to get married anytime in the near future. They do share a son, Kez Sunday Udoka, who is now 10 years old.

Hordes of fans broke out with some hilarious cheers as they saluted Udoka and Long for the coach’s success. He and the Celtics will now sojourn to San Francisco for the start of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Your wife Nia Long & now you going to the NBA finals…bruh life really a movie — Staywokeem Woodbine (@Ahki117) May 30, 2022

Celtics Head Coach done went to finals his first year coaching the team and he married to Nia Long. That brother is winning lol — Dee Holt 🦌🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) May 30, 2022

Imagine winning a conference title your first year on the job and then going home to Nia Long. Ime Udoka is Time’s Man of The Year. — JLBarrow (@JLBarrow) May 30, 2022

This man sleeps with Nia Long. Just completing side missions now — Gene Parmesan (@dsonoiki) May 30, 2022

While most of us are NOT Celtics fans in any way, I'm loving how the Black community is united in the fact that Nia Long and her boo are the NBA couple we deserve. https://t.co/WKxAvIY6QA — Dr. Nicki Washington (@dr_nickiw) May 30, 2022