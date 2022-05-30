Search
Nia Long celebrates her fiancé, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, reaching NBA Finals

By Terry Shropshire | May 30, 2022
Actress Nia Long and fans erupted in jubilation after her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, won the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, May 29, 2022, to earn a spot in the NBA championship series.

Udoka, who transformed the Celtics in less than six months after they were languishing below mediocrity in January with a 21-23 record, will lead the Boston Celtics into the Finals against Steph Curry and the rested Golden State Warriors. The series will begin on June 2.


After the Celtics barely survived a late, furious comeback by the Miami Heat, Long busted out in a spontaneous gymnastics routine during a blissful celebration on Sunday evening.

Fans are marveling over Udoka’s fantastic fortunes of late. He reinvigorated the moribund Celtics in his first season as head coach. Also, he and the long-beloved and modelesque Long have been going strong after more than a decade together.


Udoka and Long met in 2010 while he was an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs for whom he played prior to being added to their coaching ranks. Although the two were engaged in 2015, Long indicated to the media that they have no plans to get married anytime in the near future. They do share a son, Kez Sunday Udoka, who is now 10 years old.

Hordes of fans broke out with some hilarious cheers as they saluted Udoka and Long for the coach’s success. He and the Celtics will now sojourn to San Francisco for the start of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

 

 

 

 

 

 

