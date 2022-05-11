Kyrie Irving sounds off about LeBron, trolls and racism in the NBA (video)

Kyrie Irving went on a series of rants about multiple subjects related to basketball while playing Grand Theft Auto V on Twitch on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

While playing the wildly popular video game, the superstar Brooklyn Nets point guard ripped into the fans of his former squad, the Boston Celtics, whom he jetted to after leaving LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. Irving’s tenure in Beantown was disastrous and their fans have hounded him ever since.

“‘Ooh Kyrie, what are you doing at home?’ That’s how y’all sound to me. ‘What are you doing at home? Are you going to Cancun? Where are you? Are you at home? Oh Kyrie, you suck,’ ” Irving said, mockingly. “ ‘What are you doing? Oh my god. Go back to Cleveland. Oh my god, Boston hates you. Oh my god.’ That’s how y’all sound to me. Cockroaches.”

Irving was just cranking up the sarcasm as he quickly followed that up with a rant about racism and other topics.

“Oh my god, Kyrie, he has to be on something. You know how many comments I see like that? Like, ‘oh my god, he’s definitely on one, man. I don’t know what’s up with him, bro. He’s on drugs, man.’ Shut the f–k up. Shut the f— up. Shut up, bro,” Irving raged.

“I hear it so often, and that has racist undertones to it. He has to be on drugs. This woke black guy has to be on drugs. Shut the f— up. … I haven’t smoked not one thing. I haven’t taken not one drug. … That’s the prototypical response that you hear from someone that’s living a life in a shell, that don’t know s— [about] what’s going on.”

Recently, Irving also addressed the hurtful comments he made about LeBron James where Irving told Kevin Durant that he finally had another person on his team (the Nets) who could close the game. The statement had exacerbated the contentious relations Irving and James had once Irving decided to leave the Cavs. Irving tried clearing the air on the matter with RealGM.com.

“Shout-out to LeBron,” Irving said. “I would never slight him. I respect the h— out of him, and we’ve been through our own battles as teammates, as competitors together. That’s like water under the bridge.”