Former NFL Pro Bowler dies unexpectedly at age 38

Police in Frisco, Texas, responded to a welfare concern on June 1 at an apartment and found former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back, Marion Barber III, dead at the age of the 38. The apartment was assumed to be leased by Barber. In a statement, the police say they were investigating an unattended death at the location but didn’t initially identify the individual.

The cause of Barber’s death is unknown.

In 2005, Barber was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the NFL Draft after playing for the University of Minnesota. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007, even though he didn’t start for the team, and led the Cowboys with 975 yards rushing and ten touchdowns that season.

Following the 2010 season, Barber was released by the Cowboys, and spent one year with the Bears. Barber finished his career with 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns on 1,156 carries in 99 games. Barber was a favorite of many fans, and was given the nickname “Marion the Barbarian” for his running style.

The Cowboys released a statement following the death of Barber.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the team said. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

In 2014, Barber was detained by police and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. He was arrested in 2019 on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief over an incident in 2018 where he allegedly damaged two cars.