Vivica A. Fox teary hearing Jada Pinkett Smith’s remarks about Oscars slap

On the June 1 episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett Smith addressed her feelings about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. She centered the talk around alopecia and then said some words about Smith and Rock.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said. “The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years, and that’s figuring out this thing called life together.”

Vivica A. Fox is a close friend of both Jada and Will, and on the June 2 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” she told listeners that she held back tears when hearing Jada’s response.

“This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys,” Fox said as she became emotional again.

Vivica Fox is fighting back tears chiming in on the recent drama between Will and Jada Smith

“We were all rooting for Will Smith that night, we wanted him to win,” Fox said.

“Will Smith that night as far as I was concerned was going to be crowned this generation’s Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor.

“Will Smith was defending [Jada’s] honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped [Chris] because he felt like his wife had been offended. Let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.

“I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”