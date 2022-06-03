Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Vivica A. Fox teary hearing Jada Pinkett Smith’s remarks about Oscars slap

By Malik Brown | Jun 3, 2022
Vivica A. Fox (Photo credit: Bang Media)

On the June 1 episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett Smith addressed her feelings about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. She centered the talk around alopecia and then said some words about Smith and Rock.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said. “The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years, and that’s figuring out this thing called life together.”


Vivica A. Fox is a close friend of both Jada and Will, and on the June 2 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” she told listeners that she held back tears when hearing Jada’s response.

“This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys,” Fox said as she became emotional again.


“We were all rooting for Will Smith that night, we wanted him to win,” Fox said.

“Will Smith that night as far as I was concerned was going to be crowned this generation’s Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor.

“Will Smith was defending [Jada’s] honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped [Chris] because he felt like his wife had been offended. Let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.

“I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”

 

 

 

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith finally addresses the Oscars slap on ‘Red Table Talk’

Michael Blackson says his fiancée gets turned on when he’s out doing this

D.L. Hughley scorches Mo’Nique after she blasts him and his family onstage

Will Smith details the practice that helped him become a better actor

Langston Howard created a fashion brand to motivate people

A sign advertises all-day Happy Hour cocktails for sale at a bar prior to its closing at 11pm on October 17, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

More fun: Why limit happy hour to just 1 hour?

People work at computers in TechHub, an office space for technology start-up entrepreneurs, near the Old Street roundabout in Shoreditch which has been dubbed 'Silicon Roundabout' due to the number of technology companies operating from the area on March 15, 2011 in London, England.(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Summer Fridays: A new poll reveals the key to feeling happier at work