Julio Jones and Polow Da Don attend R&B Thursdays at Nouveau Bar and Grill

Julio Jones, Polow Da Don and “RHOA” Marlo Hampton were a few of the very special guests at the weekly staple event, R&B Thursdays created by Ebony Austin and the Janae Management Firm. The popular event, held at Nouveau Bar & Grill in Jonesboro, GA took place on on June 2. It was an epic night that started with DJ Kizzy Rock opening up the show and getting the crowd turned up for all the real ATLiens and “yeek” fans. The headliner, H-Town, hadn’t been on stage to perform in Atlanta for the past 18 years.

Solomon “Shazam” Conner, and Darryl “G.I.” Jackson opened their set by paying respect to Shazam’s twin brother “Dino” who passed away in 2003 from a car accident. They also acknowledged the death of H-Five member Tony Thompson who passed away in 2007. The remaining duo “Shazam & G.I.” of H-Town put on an amazing show wowing the audience with past hits including “Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” “Part-Time Lover,” “They Like it Slow” and of course “Knocking the Boots.”

At the end of the night Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin gave special thanks to everyone who came out and continues to support R&B Thursdays week after week. Austin showed appreciation to NFL favorite Julio Jones, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Marlo Hampton, and the mimosa jam team host Condo and DJ Sings.

Austin also thanked Atlanta tastemakers and VIP’s who regularly attend R&B Thursdays, including Metro Boyz veteran club promoter Big Dino, actor Jaiden Kaine, television and film executive producer Mark E. Stevens, music producers Polow Da Don and Bigg Von, music artist BBK Phat, the Def Jam team and Antonio of Janae Management for bringing out amazing artists weekly.

