Destanni Henderson explains what Dawn Staley means to young Black women

She is just weeks into her WNBA career, but rookie Destanni Henderson is already one of the more popular players in the league.

The Indiana Fever guard has a unique sense of style on and off the court. She promoted her Clothing by HP brand heavily her senior season at South Carolina thanks to the new name, image and likeness law that allowed her to profit from her collegiate fame. Her signature look is a Yankee fitted, dope sneakers, a beautiful arrangement of colors that match, toppled off with some jewelry she even rocks in her post-game media sessions in full uniform.

After her first professional game in Atlanta, the closest WNBA city to her college home of Columbia, South Carolina, on June 5, Henderson spoke with rolling out about her early career and playing under legendary coach and player, Dawn Staley.

You basically had a section from South Carolina out there cheering for you today. How does it feel to have that much support?

It feels good. For all of the supporters who came out today, even those supporting from home that even couldn’t make it to the game, it just shows how strong South Carolina’s family really is.

Your Indiana Fever jersey sold out within minutes. How did that make you feel when you found out?

I heard through other people, but I mean, it just really blows my mind how much people love me and support me. Even just through this next journey of mine coming out of college and going into something new. It feels really great.

You and Naz Hillmon of the Atlanta Dream have been dubbed the early steals of the 2022 draft. How does it feel to get out there and show everyone you’re capable of being the same person you were in college?

It feels good. Every time I step on the court, I’m continuing to learn and I’m really eager to bump my game up to the next level. At this point, I’m just going to set high standards for myself, and build chemistry with my team.

How was it to be mentored and coached by Dawn Staley for four years?

It was great. She’s the best coach in the world, honestly. She’s a great coach, she pushes you to your limit, and some. I really thank her for all the hard work and hard coaching that she’s put me through as a player. She’s definitely someone that I’ve learned a lot from.

What does she mean for young Black women?

She means everything. The support she gives, just her being a leader, being vocal, voicing her opinion and sticking up for others. She does a really good job in that role.