Diddy looks uncomfortable answering relationship questions on new show (video)

Diddy and Yung Miami have been rumored to be a couple for quite some time now, and all of that has been put to rest after a new REVOLT series was previewed.

On June 8, Yung Miami showed fans a preview of her show titled “Caresha Please,” and it looks like the first guest will be Diddy.

The snippet was only 41 seconds, but it was a very intense 41 seconds if you listen to the type of questions Yung Miami was asking, and the type of responses Diddy gave.

“You woke up, and we were trending. What was that about?” Yung Miami asked. The camera then cut to Diddy, as he stumbled over the same word numerous times, trying to find the right thing to say.

Yung Miami then asked what their relationship status is, and all Diddy could do was look down.

“What you like about me? Why you f—— with a City Girl,” Yung Miami asked. Diddy then sat up with a smile on his face and said, “Hold on.”

Yung Miami clapped back and said “Ain’t no hold on.”

Fans were quick to joke about Diddy and his reaction to the questions.

Ian never seen diddy act like that. City boys down a 1000 pic.twitter.com/LHrkVQBwCO — CB (@ChrisLoHeadBrwn) June 8, 2022

i ain’t never see diddy stutter before in my life @YungMiami305 is exactly what he needs — womblands (they/them) (@lordhokagay_) June 9, 2022

Later in the snippet, Yung Miami asked Diddy, “Are you a cheater? You can’t think, you gotta just say it.”

Diddy responded saying, “Wow, what?” as both of them began to laugh.

We’ve never seen Diddy on the hot seat like this before, so it should be entertaining to watch when the show airs.