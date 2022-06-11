‘For the Love of Jason’ cast members discuss their characters in season 2

“For the Love of Jason,” is a relationship dramedy centered around a single man in his 30s and his various relationships. Cast members Trell Woodberry, B.J. Britt, Laila Odom and Kareem Grimes spoke with rolling out about the show and their characters.

Tell us about this relationship dramedy and how it came about.

Trell Woodberry: This dramedy is about an African American guy in his mid-30s going through relationships. We see him go through the journeys of his relationships, his friendships, his family, and his career, and we see the struggles that we don’t often see from a Black man’s perspective. I’m the executive producer, and this is a show that I created [while] in depression. I just woke up one day, and I just started writing all the stuff that I was going through in my life. It was just kind of like a therapy thing. I was having a conversation with God, and he’s like, “use what I gave you, and that’s going to take you to your next steps,” and “For the Love of Jason” came.

Tell us about the evolution of your character.

B.J. Britt: In season one, I think you’ll see Bryan just living on the edge, having a good time, and not caring about anything at all. He just wants to have a good time. You’ll also see that his actions cause consequences. So in season two, you’ll see that he’s trying to clean his act up a little bit. You’ll see him actually in therapy, this time with Alicia, and so he’s going to make some things right.

How does your character relate to you?

Laila Odom: This season, it starts to deviate from who I am as a person. It’s becoming her own character, and showing up being myself. With that being said, I did have a level of freedom because I definitely do a lot of improv. But it’s true, and it’s based on truth and realness, which in my opinion takes it up a notch. But it’s very real. It’s very honest. I’m gonna say this every time someone asks me, but dating in Los Angeles is not easy. At the end of the day, I want to be an example of [how] you can be this and that and be single. I think that was very important to bring that to life.

What do you love about your character?

Kareem Grimes: My character’s intentions are good. He’s a good guy, and you see that with him taking on this new job as a principal and helping the students. He’s a good guy with good intentions. You know, we’re human, and sometimes humans make mistakes. So we kind of then fall into certain situations that we didn’t need to be in, but I think it’s all about second chances. Sometimes I think that’s something that I can relate to.