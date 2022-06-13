Why Michael Irvin thought FCF championship was an ‘incredible watch’

The Zappers have won the 2022 Fan Controlled Football League championship. The team defeated the Bored Ape Football Club on June 11 at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant took home MVP honors.

The Zappers are owned by Bob Menery, of the “Full Send Podcast,” Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, New York Mets pitcher Trevor May and NBA 2K digital marketing director Ronnie 2K.

“My brother just won his first ring,” Giovanni, one of Cook’s friends, told rolling out after the game. “This is just the first thing to come … the Zappers are here to stay. Every year, we’re going to keep getting better … it’s a big deal we’re out here and we won a championship in the second year.”

The Fan Controlled Football League allows fans to pick the plays each offense runs. Fans pick the plays either by downloading the league app on their phones or selecting them directly on tablets available in each VIP suite. The list of plays to pick from resembles Madden football video games. If you pick the play that gets the most votes, your fan IQ rating goes up and the IQ goes even higher if the offense scores on the play you selected.

“Let me tell you something, this was incredible to watch,” Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin told rolling out. “To have an opportunity to play live Madden football where you call the plays and actually see people perform the plays. Not joysticks, but real people with real joy. It’s an incredible watch,” said Irvin, who was also a guest in league culture director Bonecrusher’s suite.

Football legends like two-time Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens both played on the Zappers during parts of the season, but for this championship event, both were dressed in street clothes and on the sidelines supporting the team.

As streamers fell from the sky and the Zappers’ trophies were brought out, there was only one more way for some supporters of the team to celebrate.

“Casamigos,” Turtle, a team supporter from South Florida, informed rolling out.

The Fan Controlled Sports Franchise is expanding to basketball next.