The Game entices White woman to consume trash in exchange for gift (video)

The rapper has found something else to do with his free time
The Game (Image source: Instagram – @losangelesconfidential)

The Game dropped a new album just a few weeks ago, but it looks like he’s on to different things in his career, which involves making TikToks.

In the video he posted on Instagram, The Game passes a woman who recognized him in the mall, and he asks her if she was a fan of the Balenciaga clothing brand.


“If I offered to buy you some heels, what would you do?” The Game asked. The woman replied “anything,” and that’s when things got crazy.


“You gotta dig in the trash can and first thing food-wise, you gotta eat it,” The Game said.

The video then switches to her digging into a trash can and finding a Starbucks cup with a red beverage in it. With no hesitation, the woman downs the contents of the cup in hopes of getting her gift from The Game.

The rapper was indeed a man of his word, and they entered the Balenciaga store to buy a pair of shoes for her. It looks like The Game will continue these type of challenges because in the caption he hints about a second episode. He also made a separate Instagram account for the challenges, so he may be looking to do big things with this game.

