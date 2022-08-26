Search
Vivica A. Fox hasn’t spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith since Oscars criticism

The two close friends haven’t spoken
Vivica A. Fox (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Vivica A. Fox recently shared with the world that she hasn’t heard from Jada Pinkett Smith since bashing her comments on “Red Table Talk” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

At the premiere of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure at Great Wolf Lodges on Aug. 22, Fox spoke about the situation.


“I think they’re just really going through a season of healing right now,” Fox said. “I love Will Smith. He’s one of my favorite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there’s one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he’s taken full accountability for his actions and he apologized.

On the June 1 episode of “Red Table Talk,” Pinkett Smith addressed her feelings about Smith slapping Rock. She centered the talk around alopecia and then said some words about the two.


“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said. “The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.”

On the June 2 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” Fox told listeners that she held back tears when hearing Pinkett Smith’s response.

“This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys,” Fox said as she became emotional again.

“Will Smith was defending [Jada’s] honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped [Chris] because he felt like his wife had been offended. Let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

