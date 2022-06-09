Chris Rock rejects Jada Pinkett Smith’s plea to reconcile with Will Smith

During a recent episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk,” she expressed her desire for comedian Chris Rock and Oscar-winning husband Will Smith to reconcile their differences.

As anybody with or without television is well aware, Smith marched onstage during the 2022 Oscars in March and administered a loud smack on Chris Rock’s face after he delivered a wince-inducing joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaven head. Rock later claimed he did not know that she was suffering from the auto-immune disease alopecia which causes profound hair loss.

Smith’s actions and subsequent obscenity-laced tirade against Rock sent shockwaves throughout pop culture and the Hollywood community. He immediately apologized for his actions, but he was eventually suspended from all Academy Award-related activities for the next decade.

Rock has mostly declined to speak on that Oscar episode – save for a few funny quips following a fan attack on fellow comedian Dave Chappelle in May – and he is reportedly uninterested in hearing what the Smiths have to say on the topic.

“He’s not concerned with the Smiths at the moment,” “Entertainment Tonight” reported through a source. “He’s touring and he’s preparing for a comedy special.”

“ET” added that Rock is not interested in helping Pinkett Smith boost the ratings for her already popular FB show.

During the recently aired episode on alopecia, Pinkett Smith said the silver lining in the Oscars debacle is that it shined a light on hair loss in general but among women specifically.

“This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” she said on the show. “I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”