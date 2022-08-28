Search
Jamie Foxx cracks fans up with perfect Donald Trump impersonation (video)

Fans can’t stop laughing at the Oscar-winner’s imitation of the former president’s distinctive voice and mannerisms
Jamie Foxx (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Jamie Foxx has awed his contemporaries and fans for decades with his remarkable artistic versatility and uncanny impersonations of iconic figures.

His talents for spot-on imitations helped Foxx earn an Oscar award for his remarkable portrayal of music legend Ray Charles in the 2004 movie of the same name.


As such, it was the 54-year-old actor’s appearance on the latest episode of the “Rap Radar” podcast that had Snoop Dogg and the co-hosts in fits of laughter when Foxx did an impression of former President Donald Trump. Foxx and Snoop were on the show to promote their new vampire thriller Day Shift when Foxx broke out the Trump imitation.

“There are lots of great people on both sides, lots of great people on both sides,” Foxx began hilariously in front of co-hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller.


“Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me, fake news,” Foxx said when he felt he was being interrupted, sending the trio into hysterics.

“All of them,” Foxx answered in his Trump voice when asked what his favorite Death Row Records album is. “I love the Death Row Records. Don’t try to pin me down — you see what he just did — excuse me, excuse. Fake News.”

Fans across all demographics marveled over Foxx’s incomparable versatility. He has won rave reviews as an actor, comedian, musician, singer and rapper – and imitating famous personalities.

