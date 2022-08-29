26 alleged gang members indicted for numerous celebrity home invasions

On Aug. 29, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office reported that they indicted 26 people who carried out a series of robberies at celebrity’s homes.

The indictment says that most people named are a part of a gang involved in home invasions that target both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta. Mariah Carey, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United player Brad Guzan, and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton were four of the alleged victims targeted.

The indictment charged several alleged members of the Drug Rich gang with RICO charges along with a number of other serious charges including attempted murder, home invasion, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault, theft by receiving, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and more.

According to warrants, the robberies began in 2017. Prosecutors said the gang has targeted at least six homes in 2022, including Carey’s Sandy Springs home on June 27 and Hampton’s home on July 1.

At least 88 charges stem from an incident in 2021 where eight alleged gang members broke into a home, pulled a 16-year-old out of the shower, and threatened to harm her if her mother didn’t give them what they wanted.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said that part of the evidence being used against the gang are lyrics from songs they posted on social media.