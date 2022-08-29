Search
Lizzo responds to Aries Spears comments about her weight

Lizzo responds to the comedian’s weight comments from the day before
Lizzo (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Awards shows can be a time for winners to give credit where credit is due, or it can be a moment for them to address whatever they want to without anyone stopping them. At times, both of those things can occur in the same speech.

The MTV Video Music Awards aired on Aug. 28, and Lizzo took home the Impactful Video for Good award. Lizzo had been trending already because of some harsh statements made by comedian Aries Spears on Aug. 27.


“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like a s— emoji,” Spears said during an appearance on the “The Art of Dialogue” show. “She’s a got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off, like come on.

“Y’all claim womanhood, sisterhood, and support for your sister when it comes to that ridiculous s—. But if you really gave a f—, why wouldn’t you go, ‘Black girl, we love your confidence, boo boo, but this ain’t it. This ain’t it.'”


Lizzo must have heard about the comments because, during her award speech, she addressed the less than flattering statements made about her.

“I want to say thank you so much for supporting me and loving me,” Lizzo said. “Now to the b—— that got something to say about me in the press. You know what, I’m not going to say nothing. They’ll be like ‘Lizzo, why didn’t you clap back?’ Because b—-, I’m winning, h–. Big b—- is winning.

Lizzo probably didn’t say all she wanted, but it was still a moment for her to let everyone know that regardless of the criticism on the outside, she’s winning.

