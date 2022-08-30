Another woman testifies that R. Kelly had sex with her as a minor

The third week of R. Kelly’s federal child pornography trial resumed on Aug. 29, as two more women testified that the singer engaged in sexual activity with them while they were minors. Kelly is charged with creating and receiving child pornography and obstruction of justice, among other charges.

One of the witnesses, testifying under the pseudonym “Pauline,” was friends with Kelly’s goddaughter “Jane” around age 14. Jane played a big part in R. Kelly’s legal troubles for more than two decades, and she testified on Aug. 18 that he sexually abused her “hundreds” of times starting when she was 15 years old.

Pauline claims that one day she went looking for Jane and found her naked and kneeling in front of Kelly.

“He told me he was just looking for bruises on her because she hurt herself,” Pauline said. “That’s not how you look for bruises and he said that’s how he looked for bruises. Then he stated, ‘We all have secrets.’ ”

Pauline then says that Kelly insisted that she engage in sexual activity with him and Jane. Pauline began to hook up with the two “dozens or maybe hundreds of times” from age 14 to 16 after Kelly would give them alcohol.

When describing the sexual interactions, Pauline says that Kelly had tripods and cameras in the room, and would record his threesomes with Pauline and another girl by the name of “Brittany.”

Despite what allegedly happened, Pauline said that she still has affection for Kelly. “I loved him and I still love him,” Pauline said. “It’s like best friend meets boyfriend meets dad.”