5 colors to add to your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead

The colder months are approaching, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add a splash of color to your wardrobe. The ’80s look is back, which means bright and bold is in. If you rather opt out of the bright colors, earth tones are always a win as well. Here are five colors to expect to see in the months ahead.

1. Emerald

Emerald has been a popular color since the start of 2022. The way Monica paired this Emerald “cardigan dress” from black-owned boutique, Hanifa, with an edgy look underneath is where vogue meets streetwear. If you have a bold personality or even want to get in touch with your daring side, this color is a way to have all eyes on you this fall season.

2. Russet

If you are going for a cozy look in the upcoming months, then the color russet is right for you. Russet is sure to add a bit of spice to your everyday life. This neutral color looks great on all skin tones and will give you a boost of confidence too. The dress below is from the black-owned boutique, Rehab Couture, and can double as a look on-the-go or on a date night out with your significant other. The choice is yours.

3. Chartreuse

Chartreuse is an entire mood and should be worn every season. It brings a slice of high fashion to everyday life and will leave a lasting impression. Just because the fall and winter seasons call for jackets and coats, doesn’t mean the color can’t be part of your wardrobe. There are no rules when it comes to fashion, so be sure to make it fun. Add a pop of color this upcoming season with this fleece coat from black-owned brand, Joan Shepp.

4. Bright Blue

Bright blue has been a sleeper for awhile, but she is here to make a comeback this season. This color will be the “diamond of the evening” no matter the occasion. Bright blue adds a touch of royalty to your wardrobe with a sophisticated aura. Great for brunch vibes or happy hour, you can get this bold look from black-owned boutique, Dream Girls Kloset.

5. Mustard

We had to save the best for last, but mustard will be a popular color for all the bubbly girls this season. It’s a way to show off your warm personality even in the colder months. It can even double up as an earth tone depending on the way you style it. Mustard is a great color for a casual date night or even a day with the girls. You can retrieve this look from black-owned boutique, Rehab Couture. We are currently obsessing over the sleeves on this dress.