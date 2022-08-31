Atlanta Black Pride Weekend: Events to attend

It’s the 10th year of the Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Festival and multiple events are planned. The LGBTQIA+ community is showing their pride through music, dance, film, fashion, and poetry.

The ABPW will begin Thursday, Sept. 1, at the official Mayor’s Welcome Reception. On Friday, Sept. 2, the Unity Ball Rebooted and inaugural Influencer Dinner will be held at the Starling Atlanta Midtown host hotel. On Saturday, Sept. 3, the events will include the annual Whether Block Party, the inaugural ABPW Film Festival at the IPIC Theatre and Whiipped University — an erotic dance and theatrical experience.

Sunday, Sept. 4, will focus more on music and poetry. There will be a Poetry Slam & Jazz Brunch and a Pure Heat Community Festival. In the past, ABPW has featured artists like Cardi B, Lil’ Kim, Keyshia Cole and more. This year, attendees can expect to see Kandi Burruss and Joseline Hernandez as well.

Labor Day, Sept. 5, will be an all-day party made up of the annual Booze Cruise, Drip Day Party, and the annual All-White Party. Each day will have a selection of nightclub events as well.

An impactful weekend is on the horizon, but the inaugural ABPW Film Festival is expected to show another side of the LGBTQIA+ community through the art of film. Attendees can expect to see special guests such as Jussie Smollett, Shanté Paige, Amanda Shelby, Jerrie Johnson and more.

If you don’t have any Labor Day weekend plans, Atlanta Black Pride Weekend invites all to attend. The weekend is sponsored by Gilead, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and AARP.