Winners from the MTV Video Music Awards

Singing megastar Taylor Swift and rapper Lil Nas X were once again, the big winners at the 2022 MTV Music Awards while Nicki Minaj earned a career achievement award for her body of music,

One of the evening’s biggest highlights came when Minaj won the treasured Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for creating a cadre of critically-acclaimed short films. The “Moment 4 Life” rapper has garnered 17 VMA nominations and launched into her spotlight performance on Sunday night with a medley of hits including “Super Bass” and her latest smash hit, “Super Freaky Girl.”

While she accepted her career award, Minaj took a moment to give shoutouts to Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston while imploring fans to tend to their mental health. Both Jackson and Houston were famously embroiled in debilitating mental situations before their premature passings.

“I wish people took mental health seriously, even for those who seem to have perfect lives,” Minaj said of the late music megastars.

Take a look at the winners of the 2022 MTV MVAs, according to mtv.com:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Dove Cameron — Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY”

BEST POP

Harry Styles — “As It Was”

BEST HIP-HOP

Records *WINNER

BEST ROCK

Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Black Summer”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Måneskin — “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

BEST LATIN

Anitta — “Envolver”

BEST R&B

The Weeknd — “Out Of Time”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Harry Styles — “As It Was”

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Doja Cat — “Woman”

BEST EDITING

ROSALÍA — “SAOKO”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Jack Harlow — “First Class”