Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister slams Chris Rock for his OJ Simpson joke

On second thought, there are those out there who now say they see why Chris Rock got “the fire” smacked out of him by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

During a comedy performance in Phoenix, the New Jack City star said he was asked to host the 2023 Academy Awards, which he has already done twice.

Rock then told the crowd that he would not go back to the Academy Awards because it would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before she was killed, the Arizona Republic reported.

Tanya Brown, the sister of Nicole Brown Simpson, took great umbrage at the fact that Rock would equate a slap with the brutal slaughter of her sister and friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.

Brown told TMZ that Rock’s joke not only failed to be funny but it was extremely offensive, hurtful and gratuitous. Brown conveyed to the entertainment publication that there are family members who still get triggered whenever the killing is brought up.

She is not alone, there are others out there who claim they now understand why Smith marched onstage and delivered the smackdown heard around the world.

The more Chris Rock talks, the more you begin to see why Will Smith smacked fire outta him. https://t.co/d361mdPaU0 — Baker Mayfield Is My Homeboy (@NotoriousVIC007) August 29, 2022

We BET NOT see ANYONE traumatized, upset, shaken, disturbed, outraged etc over Chris Rock’s statement involving Nicole Brown Simpson. It’s just jokes, remember? — Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) August 29, 2022

Somebody actually needs to slap Chris Rock now. Maybe Fred Goldman should have the honor. Comparing what happened to him to what happened to Nicole Brown Simpson is truly tasteless and not at all funny https://t.co/n2zOUKopef — Gregory Anderson (@g_e_anderson) August 29, 2022

Of course, there are others who highlight the hypocrisy of White Americans who basically told Jada Pinkett Smith to get over it after her hair loss was mocked by Rock. Those folks say that it seemed to be OK for Rock to disrespect a Black female like Pinkett Smith but then find Rock contemptible when he makes fun of a White woman.

Disrespect the Black woman, & that's okay. But dammit, disrespect a dead White woman & he's hated. He f*cked around & found out. But, but #ChrisRock's a comedian! 🙄Chris Rock Blasted Over ‘Disgusting’ Joke Making Light of Nicole Brown Simpson’s Murder https://t.co/9f3AMMT0Sc — Sydney Chandler (@syds180turn) August 30, 2022