Tyrese ordered to pay his ex-wife a huge amount of child support

Tyrese Gibson has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $10K per month in child support. The Fast and Furiou‘ star was in court in Georgia on Aug. 30 as part of his ongoing divorce case with Samantha Lee Gibson, and matters have finally concluded with the judge insisting the order for the 43-year-old singer-actor to hand over $10,690 a month for the care of 3-year-old Soraya wasn’t “a punishment.”

According to TMZ, the judge said: “This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child!”

The judge also advised the former couple not to badmouth each other in front of their daughter and told Tyrese to be happy if Samantha — who had originally asked for $20K per monthin child support — moved into a nicer house because it would mean a better standard of living for their little girl. The child support battle dates back to when Samantha first filed for divorce in September 2020, meaning her ex-husband owes her a lump sum of $209,000. However, the judge reduced the amount by $46,000 after noting the Morbius star had been paying for Samantha’s car for the last two years.

Neither party will pay spousal support, and the judge agreed to Tyrese’s request that he keep a Range Rover and his former spouse was given a Land Rover instead. At the end of the hearing, the judge granted Samantha’s petition for divorce, so both parties are now officially single.

Tyrese and Samantha announced in December 2020 they had split but vowed to remain the “best of friends.” They said in a joint statement at the time: “We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate and divorce.

“Our intention is to remain the best of friends and strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other.

“Our journey together has been a ride of both ups and downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love respect for each other.”