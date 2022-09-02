Level up your skin care routine like Ciara with On A Mission

Singer Ciara is getting ready to launch her skin care brand, On a Mission By Ciara.

She announced last week that she has been working on her skin care brand for more than two years, and was all smiles as she introduced the advisory board for Oamskin. She took to Instagram that she has partnered with Dr. Tiffany Libby, who’s a certified dermatologist. She also collaborated with Yolonda Frederick, who is known as the “skin care guru”; and Jamira Johnson, an MIT chemical engineer with a Harvard MBA. Ciara titled her caption, “Women of ambition On A Mission!”

Fans and supporters can expect five products to be launched on Sept. 15.

Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser Vitamin C Brightening Pads 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer

Some people used Twitter to express their opinions. Ciara quickly responded.

Ciara doing skincare is crazy when she could really start a dance academy or dance reality type show helping music groups and performers. What happened to things making sense. — TheMarketingMamí (@WizMonifaaa) August 30, 2022

Her response was genius as she found a way to bring it back to the many brands that she’s building. May it be a reminder that it’s OK to build in silence and tell the world when you’re ready. Thank you, Ciara, for leading the way.

Check out the video below that announced the launch of On A Mission By Ciara. Tell us in the comments if you’ll be adding this brand to your skin care routine.