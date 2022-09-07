Chadwick Boseman’s uncle found after being reported missing

Chadwick Boseman’s uncle, Tony Boseman, was found on Sept. 6 after being reported missing on Sept. 4.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina reported Boseman missing in a Facebook post. He had last been seen in the Boseman Road area in Anderson during the afternoon wearing camouflage pants, a green shirt, black shoes, and a Los Angeles hat.

On Sept. 6, the sheriff’s office updated their post, saying that Boseman had been located.

Officer Shale Remien told PEOPLE magazine, “Just before 2 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office [and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division] teamed up and came across [Boseman] on foot around half a mile away from his house – which is ironic because we’ve searched miles, but it’s understandable because it’s a wood area almost like a wooden ditch.”

Remien said that Boseman was severely dehydrated, and taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

“He has been reported missing a time or two here,” Remien said. “We’re hoping that this is the last day and they can come up with some sort of game plan moving forward.”