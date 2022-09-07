Diddy plans to boycott Adidas in support of Kanye West

Ye West has been in a public battle with Gap and Adidas after he accused the two companies of leaving him out of meetings and stealing his designs.

On Aug. 30, West posted a picture with the caption reading “Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

West followed that up by posting a video of him talking passionately to Gap executives in which he expressed his displeasure with their direction. The rapper then said he planned on opening Yeezy stores worldwide, starting with Atlanta.

Many celebrities have come together to support West, with the most recent being Diddy. On Sept. 6, Diddy screenshot a text message he sent to West and posted it on Instagram.

The message read: “please can send me something I could post in support of you! I never wear Adidas again for the rest of my life if they don’t make you right!!!” West responded, “Praise God. Love you.”

Another slide of the Instagram post shows a picture of some Yeezy-like shoes, with a red “X” over them.

Diddy’s caption reads “Since the era of Run-DMC, @Adidas has always used Hip Hop to build its brand and make billions off of our culture. BUT WE ARE MORE THAN JUST CONSUMERS NOW, WE’RE THE OWNERS. @KanyeWest and YEEZY are the reason Adidas is relevant to culture. WE KNOW OUR VALUE! I’m done wearing Adidas products until they make this right!! We have to support each other!! Everybody repost this please!!”

Over the past week, West has shown screenshots of messages with artists such as Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Fivio Foreign, and Justin LaBoy showing their support by offering to help him expand his brand.