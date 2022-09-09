Search
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir expecting 2nd child

The married couple announced the news on Sept. 9
Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka’Oir  (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir have another child on the way. The married couple announced on Sept. 9 that they’re expecting their second child together.

Ka’Oir shared a video on Instagram walking with the test in her hand, and then she hands it to Gucci Mane and his face brightens up with a smile.


In the next part of the video, Ka’Oir is getting an ultrasound at the doctor’s office, and the clip shows a look at her sonogram with Gucci Mane in the background smiling brightly again.


In the final clip, the couple’s first son is shown playing with his toes, with Gucci Mane’s song “Mrs. Davis” playing in the background. The lyrics say “Changed your name to Mrs. Davis, and our bond is super sacred. Let’s have another baby, Ice needs somebody to play with.”

The couple welcomed their son, Ice Davis, into the world in December 2020. Davis also has an Instagram account with 244K followers, and is only following his mom and dad, who manage the page.

