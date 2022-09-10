Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

The latest trends in casual wear

Your favorite celebrities are making casual and cool the new fashion trend
Image source: Instagram – (@normani)

Fashions are infamous for returning years after they’ve gone out of style. but most times it comes back with a twist. Some of your favorite celebrities are channeling the 90s era with a simple but sexy look. It may put you in the mind of Janet Jackson, Aaliyah, and TLC just to name a few.

Baggy pants, crop tops, 90s hairstyles, and simple jewelry is nothing new, but each fashion-forward consumer makes that iconic era their own. Here are some items to add to your closet to give you a simple yet trendy look for any occasion. Simplicity is in.


1. Rihanna

Image source: Instagram – (@badgalriri)

Rihanna has been the ring leader of fashion for almost the last two decades, and in many people’s eyes, she can do no wrong. Although the baggy jeans look is nothing new, the mid-calf boots give this look a high fashion twist. The white in the shoes brings out the jeans even more which contrasts nicely against the army green and black jacket. The black symbol on the shoes also compliments her graphic tee nicely. This simple accessory takes this easy look from plain to trendy.

2. SZA

Image source: Instagram – (@sza)

SZA is someone who stays true to herself and is not afraid to show off her sexy and cool style to the world. She’s also a bit of a selfie queen. This simple look is a cute everyday look that you can wear for multiple occasions. Wearing an oversized graphic tee is nothing new but her jewelry, hair, and shorts are what give this look its flare. Don’t be afraid to try a bold hair color.


3. Meghan Thee Stallion and Normani

Image source: Instagram – (@normani)

Meghan and Normani are known for giving us eye-catching styles. They are channeling the ’90s with these cute hairstyles which feature Normani with a middle part bang and a spiky bun. Meghan is also pictured here with full bangs and spiky bun. Although crop tops, skirts, and shorts are nothing new; this abstract skirt on Normani and the fringe top on Meghan give it a futuristic, trendy look.

4. Ari Lennox

Image source: Instagram – (@arilennox)

Ari Lennox is team body positivity with this bralette crop top, oversized collared shirt, and shorts combination. This look has been done before, the Prada fanny pack takes this look from simple to sassy. The jewelry also adds a nice accent but doesn’t overpower the outfit.

5. Lori Harvey

Image source: Instagram – (@loriharvey)

Lastly, we have Lori Harvey who is also a fan of making casual look sexy and cool. Cargo army pants and cropped tees are nothing new but the gold necklaces, watch, and middle-part bang makes this look fanciful and fun. The high bun also gives the appearance a nice, effortless feel.

Tell us your favorite look in the comments.

Read more about:

Also read

PhillyMisfits
Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders
Social Misfits clothing brand and the culture of Philadelphia's hustle
Hassan Shaheed
Food and Nutrition
716ers owner Hassan Shaheed plans to build generational wealth with food truck
shutterstock_1493605463-1
Fashion
What to expect at this year's New York Fashion Week
Washington,Dc,,Usa,-,March,26,2013,:,The,African,Elephant
Culture
Museums and other attractions in the US will be free on this day in September
IMG_5268
Health IQ
Mechel Miller discusses her experience living with HIV
Latasha Gillespie
Tech
Amazon Studios, Latasha Gillespie collaborating with Black production companies

Watch this video

What's new

PhillyMisfits
Social Misfits clothing brand and the culture of Philadelphia's hustle
A26BC486-BD2F-42C4-B323-5E987612D08A
Anthony Anderson shares why the world of Disney is important at the D23 Expo
JoOrtega
Popeyes employees called police on customer buying food for homeless man