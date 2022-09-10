The latest trends in casual wear

Fashions are infamous for returning years after they’ve gone out of style. but most times it comes back with a twist. Some of your favorite celebrities are channeling the 90s era with a simple but sexy look. It may put you in the mind of Janet Jackson, Aaliyah, and TLC just to name a few.

Baggy pants, crop tops, 90s hairstyles, and simple jewelry is nothing new, but each fashion-forward consumer makes that iconic era their own. Here are some items to add to your closet to give you a simple yet trendy look for any occasion. Simplicity is in.

1. Rihanna

Rihanna has been the ring leader of fashion for almost the last two decades, and in many people’s eyes, she can do no wrong. Although the baggy jeans look is nothing new, the mid-calf boots give this look a high fashion twist. The white in the shoes brings out the jeans even more which contrasts nicely against the army green and black jacket. The black symbol on the shoes also compliments her graphic tee nicely. This simple accessory takes this easy look from plain to trendy.

2. SZA

SZA is someone who stays true to herself and is not afraid to show off her sexy and cool style to the world. She’s also a bit of a selfie queen. This simple look is a cute everyday look that you can wear for multiple occasions. Wearing an oversized graphic tee is nothing new but her jewelry, hair, and shorts are what give this look its flare. Don’t be afraid to try a bold hair color.

3. Meghan Thee Stallion and Normani

Meghan and Normani are known for giving us eye-catching styles. They are channeling the ’90s with these cute hairstyles which feature Normani with a middle part bang and a spiky bun. Meghan is also pictured here with full bangs and spiky bun. Although crop tops, skirts, and shorts are nothing new; this abstract skirt on Normani and the fringe top on Meghan give it a futuristic, trendy look.

4. Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox is team body positivity with this bralette crop top, oversized collared shirt, and shorts combination. This look has been done before, the Prada fanny pack takes this look from simple to sassy. The jewelry also adds a nice accent but doesn’t overpower the outfit.

5. Lori Harvey

Lastly, we have Lori Harvey who is also a fan of making casual look sexy and cool. Cargo army pants and cropped tees are nothing new but the gold necklaces, watch, and middle-part bang makes this look fanciful and fun. The high bun also gives the appearance a nice, effortless feel.

