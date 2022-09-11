Search
Lil Tjay takes 1st small steps after being shot multiple times (video)

The rapper details the arduous journey after surviving the alleged murder attempt
Rapper Lil Tjay (Image source: Instagram – @liltjay)

Bronx-born rapper Lil Tjay has let his fans know that he is successfully healing from being shot multiple times in New Jersey and nearly killed on August 2022.

Tjay, who was born Tione Jayden Merritt, was struck seven times by bullets in a robbery attempt in Edgewater, New Jersey, just after midnight. He and members of his crew were sitting inside their SUV in a shopping district that celebrities are known to frequent.


The emcee was unconscious when he was wheeled into surgery and barely survived.

A post shared by TJAYYYY 🖤 (@liltjay)


Mohamed Konate, 27, was eventually arrested for shooting Tjay and for another shooting at a different location that same night. He has been hit with three charges of attempted murder and armed robbery and faces life in prison if convicted. 

Tjay proudly posted a video montage for his 7.5 million Instagram followers that defiantly counters the reports that he was permanently paralyzed.

“The blogs said I was paralyzed and couldn’t walk,” Tjay penned. “But I started walking a week after surgery. I beat the odds.”

The rap artist captioned another post that he is just happy to be alive. 

“Grateful for this s—,” he said plainly. 

