Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Lil Tjay gives 1st update since getting shot 7 times

Lil Tjay gives an update after being shot in June
Image source: Instagram – @liltjay

On June 21, Lil Tjay was struck during a double shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey, and had to undergo emergency surgery. The last update many received was later in June when sources close to him said he was making significant progress and was awake and alert.

On Aug. 24, Tjay made his first public statement since the shooting.


“Hey what’s going on y’all, it your boy Tjay. I’m just checking in with y’all,” Tjay said in the Instagram video. “I just want to say thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DMs, the comments and everything else, and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough. Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TJAYYYY 🖤 (@liltjay)


At the end of the video, Tjay said that he would have more music soon, and he didn’t wait long for that to happen. On Aug. 25, he posted a picture of him wearing a hospital gown and a neck brace with a mic in front of him.

Read more about:

Also read

johnlegend-1536x1152
Music
John Legend wants to teach you how to write a song
Nick Cannon
Entertainment
Nick Cannon expecting another child with Brittany Bell
Zai Rebirth
Artist Interviews
Spoken word artist Zai Rebirth wants to motivate and inspire through her music
megan-thee-stallion_featured_bang-e1625665931564-960x583
Music
Megan Thee Stallion giving her fans a 'Hot Girl' experience like Chris Brown
brownstone_F263172B-8656-432B-A256-3158B1624B5D-770x960
Community Leadership
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority welcomes new members Brownstone
Screen Shot 2022-07-31 at 12.33
Backwoods
Kid L talks about the importance of being multi-talented
Nik Scott
MUNSON STEED
MICHAEL NORDMAN
MICHAEL DERMER
Melissa E. Clarke
jade mathis
Pamela McCreary
Panel CArd
porsha monique
SAVE-THE-DATE (2)
SAVE-THE-DATE
Camara Mathis Webb

Watch this video

What's new

johnlegend-1536x1152
John Legend wants to teach you how to write a song
TREVANTE_COVER_web
Trevante Rhodes channels his spirit animal in Hulu series about Mike Tyson
Augie Ray
Making Smoke Company and Dutch Masters hold master class for artists in LA