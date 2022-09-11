Rap icon Missy Elliott honored with street named for her in Virginia

Multifaceted music maven Missy Elliott has been bestowed her own street name in her Virginia hometown. It’s the latest honor for a spectacular career that has garnered her international fame and recognition.

The “Rain” and “Work it” emcee wunderkind announced earlier to her five million Instagram fans that she was going to have a street named “Missy Elliott Blvd.” in the town of Portsmouth, Virginia, which is 100 miles southeast of Richmond and just outside Norfolk.

The sonic savant, who was born Melissa Arnette Elliott, also wrote to her IG followers following the actual street-naming ceremony:

“#757 VA my Grandma who passed when I was young always told me to stay PRAYED UP & DREAM BIG. A Blvd. I’m crying Tears of Joy. I have been BLESSED so much but this right here hits my heart differently. I am so HUMBLY GRATEFUL to be from P-TOWN 2up2down The ENTIRE VA.”

This recognition comes several months after Elliott — who is venerated in the industry for conquering multiple mediums including the mic, the stage, the studio and music videos — was enshrined with her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in November 2021.