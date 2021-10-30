Missy Elliott to be honored by Hollywood

Missy Elliott already made her mark on the music industry as a platinum selling rapper, singer and producer and her music videos have been lauded as groundbreaking and game-changing. The bonafide hitmaker is now preparing for more groundbreaking exposure as she will receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov.8 for her many accomplishments.

Ciara and Lizzo, along with Elliott’s manager, Mona Scott-Young, who is also the creator and executive producer behind the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, will be on hand to help unveil Missy’s star and gloat on her accomplishments. The Portsmouth, Virginia native will become the 2,708th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and her plaque dedication will take place in front of Amoeba Records at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated hip-hop world, and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps. She continues to break barriers year after year, and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer told Billboard in a statement.

While Missy will be presented with the prestigious honor next week, this isn’t the first time the “Get Ur Freak On” hitmaker has received her flowers after carving her niche in a male-dominated industry. In 2019, she became the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Last October, the 10-time Grammy winner was awarded an honorary doctor of music degree from the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston which also made her the first female rapper in history to ever receive the honor from the musical institution. In 2019, she was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV Video Music Awards as well.

Fans have also been calling for Missy to showcase her list of hits in a Verzuz competition, but truthfully she has no female competition and stands in a category by herself. Missy’s longtime collaborator Timbaland is co-creator of Verzuz with Swizz Beatz so her making an appearance doesn’t seem to be a problem, but finding the right male artist willing to face-off and eventually lose to the multi-talented creator would be an issue.