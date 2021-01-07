Missy Elliott reveals eye-opening meaning of Tweet’s hit, ‘Oops, Oh My’

Tweet’s hit single “Oops, Oh My” was a fan favorite back in the late ’90s. However, Missy Elliott recently revealed the song isn’t about what listeners might have assumed based on the lyrics.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, Elliott decided to tweet a “fun fact” about the hit record. While many people may have assumed the song was about masturbation, Missy has revealed it was something totally different. According to Elliott, the song actually was about self-love and appreciation for dark skin. However, they opted to let listeners create their own narrative.

She explained it this way on Twitter: “#Funfact this song was never bout Masturbation it was always about her appreciating her Dark Skin (Self Love)when she looked in the mirror. it was the listeners that thought it was about sex & just ran with it…& we just let the consumers mind create what they wanted.”

Elliott’s latest remarks follow an interview Tweet conducted with Bustle in 2016. She also made similar remarks about the classic record.

“People can take their definition of what any song means to them, but for me, the song wasn’t about masturbation — it was about self-love,” Tweet said at the time. “That’s what the song was about — getting naked and just loving what you saw.

“It was empowering for me to write the song because I felt like I didn’t love myself. I came from a time where my skin — being a dark-skinned woman — it wasn’t really ‘in,’ ” she added. “I would always be teased for my skin color. I would always be called different names for my skin color, so I was empowering myself in writing the song.”