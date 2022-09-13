GBC Media will honor Black excellence at Met Gala and Icon Awards Dinner

Gwennetta Wright and her partner and best friend, Deonta Blount, created a positive entertainment and entrepreneur platform and talk show, “Gwen’s Business Corner with Deonta B.” GBC is a multimedia platform with a focus on educating, entertaining and inspiring viewers with transparent educational interviews. GBC is designed to provide an informative platform consisting of entrepreneurs, business professionals, celebrities and independent artists. Rolling out had the pleasure of interviewing Wright about her success and how she gives back by honoring others.

Please tell our audience how you began GBC Media.

This vision of having a talk show and being on screen was never something I dreamed about. I never even wanted to be on television. However, I am a person that believes in following the voice of God and I have a strong passion of wanting to help entrepreneurs get to their next level. Therefore, about five years ago, God gave me the vision to create a platform for entrepreneurs and business owners that can give them the resources, tools, plus the education that is needed to assist them to elevate in their business. Furthermore, God said to me, you are going to help birth your best friend’s dream. My best friend, Deonta Blount, had been in the entertainment industry and she stepped away from it to help me with my other business, Xpert Tax Service, and I was excited to make one of her dreams come true by giving her a show and the opportunity to be on screen. Deonta represents the entertainment component and I represent the business component of “Gwen’s Business Corner with Deonta B.” We also have our own streaming channel, GBC Media, where other small business owners and entertainers can get their brand out to the masses.

What inspired the gala?

We were coming up on our fifth anniversary of the show and we wanted to do something impactful. As an entrepreneur for over 15 years, I know how much of a milestone it is for any business to make it to the fifth year. We came up with The Met Gala and Icon Awards Dinner to not just celebrate our success but to make it a celebration with those who have also reached milestones in their business, especially since we all just had to face something as big as COVID-19. At the gala, we will be honoring some of our past show guests and other business Icons who we feel has had continued growth in their industry or business.

I have received many awards and recognition over my career. I can honestly say that obtaining those recognitions always came at the right time when I needed a sign that [I was] doing it right and [was] on the right track. Therefore, I want to be that reassurance for someone else, to say, yes you are doing it right and keep going.

The Met Gala and Icon Awards Dinner will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.