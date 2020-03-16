Gwennetta Wright gives back to the community through her many businesses

In honor of Women’s History Month, rolling out is recognizing female professionals who are making a difference in their fields and our community. Gwennetta Wright is an Atlanta tax professional, founder of a nonprofit, and a host and executive producer of a talk show.

Tell us about your businesses.



Hi, first I would like to thank you for featuring me for Women’s [History] Month. I am a serial entrepreneur of 13 years who owns multiple businesses. My mission is ultimately to help individuals to build businesses, develop brands, and to save money in taxes. I am the owner of Xpert Tax Service LLC; Pretty Boss Fashion LLC; founder of [the] nonprofit Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc.; host and executive producer of a talk show, “Gwen’s Business Corner with Deonta B”; and a licensed realtor with Prestige Property Brokers.

What are some things that you think women can do to uplift the Black community?

I think we can create more programs that empower our youth. We need to start teaching them at a young age about financial literacy, about leadership, about being entrepreneurs, and also more about tech. If we are able to change the narrative for the next generation then in return we can see a real change in our community

What makes you feel accomplished?

I feel accomplished when I set goals for myself and I actually achieve them. I also feel accomplished when I am serving other people. I feel like nothing that we do is for us but it is for others and for the future generations. To be able to give back – financially, with time, or by knowledge is truly when I feel the most accomplished because I feel like I am living my life’s purpose.

Can you provide specific examples of individuals who have benefitted from your work?

The brand values for all of my businesses is to educate, inspire and serve. In my tax business, I do a weekly video called “Tax Talk with Gwen” where I go live and discuss different topics surrounding the tax industry. People benefit from these videos because I provide them important tax information that they usually can’t get anywhere else. In turn, they save money on taxes. With my nonprofit organization Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc., I’ve made an impact on thousands of families. I am going into my 12th year of giving away 1,000 school supplies for back to school and for Christmas I provide food and toys for 1,000 people. Lastly, with my talk show “Gwen’s Business Corner,” our platform makes an impact on the small-business industry because we provide the viewers education, resources, and tools from elite professionals. Furthermore, we provide our special guests with an opportunity to bring awareness to their brands.

Please follow me on Facebook and Instagram: @gwennettawright @xperttaxservice @gwenbusinesscorner @reach4yourdreamz @shopprettyessentials