Lizzo wins Emmy for Amazon series ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’

Lizzo has taken September by storm by first winning a VMA award in the “Video For Good” category, but on Sunday, Sept. 11, she also took home her first Emmy award at the 74th Emmy Awards for her Amazon series called, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The Amazon series is a behind-the-scenes look at Lizzo’s search for the right backup dancers to accompany her on stage.

The series focused on body positivity and also created an avenue for “thique” women. This eight-episode series started with 13 women and after just one episode 10 women remained. The group of dancers competed each week for a spot on Lizzo’s backup dancer roster. Some of the episode titles include “Curves and Confidence,” “Naked,” and “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall.”

Lizzo is succeeding at creating a lane for women that look like her and embrace their body types.

Watch her acceptance speech below.

Not only did Lizo make a bold statement with this tulle red gown, but in her speech she dedicated her win to the big grrrls.

“When I was a little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something I would be like, ‘you are going to see that person but b—- it’s going to have to be you,'” she said.

“One year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big girls.”